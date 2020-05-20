1926-2020 After a long struggle with dementia, Dana Elizabeth Featherston passed away peacefully with her loving granddaughter Shannon at her side, on Sat. May 16, 2020 at Fairview Manor, Almonte, Ontario. Dana is reunited thru faith with her devoted husband Ken, beloved parents Gilmour & Luella (nee Fee) Simpson, grandparents William & Annie (nee Hawthorne) Simpson and her cherished sisters, Doreen (Drummond) and Audrey (Bullis). Born and raised on the 8th line of Goulbourn on the family homestead, Dana had a childhood filled with happy memories of farm life, walking to the one room schoolhouse, attending the Ashton United Church, family gatherings and great neighbours. A dance introduced Dana to her loving, quiet and steadfast husband, Kenneth James Featherston. Their cherished children are son Barry (Linda) and daughter Kenda. Together, they enjoyed every moment with their adored grandchildren Shannon (Chris) and Troy Featherston. Great grandson Sheamus (and step great grandchildren Aspen & Maddox) brought her great joy. A lifelong love of music led to a career as a Music Teacher traveling throughout schools in Lanark County, and a devoted Church choir member for over 60 years. Dana always looked her best, was a gift photographer, loved to dance and could never pass by a piano without playing a cord! Dana will be fondly remembered by her only brother, Bill Simpson (late Helen), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and her dear lifelong friends Muriel (late Jim), Susan and Bruce Townend. The family would like to acknowledge all the exemplary staff of Fairview Manor and thank them for the compassionate care of Dana over the years. If so desired, a memorial contribution to the Fairview Manor Resident Fund would be greatly appreciated. Private family graveside service details entrusted to Barker Funeral Home Carleton Place, Ontario. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 20, 2020.