Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Boothby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Clifford "Dan" Boothby


1939 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Clifford "Dan" Boothby Obituary
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at the Carleton Place Hospital on this 81st birthday, Friday, April 10, 2020. Dan is survived by his children Dale (Shelly) and Cindy (the late Ben) Tubman; grandchildren Danny (Tara), Alex (Derrick), Emma (Nick), Karlie, the late Sara, John (Amanda), Benji (Sophia); great-grandchildren Rya, Elsa, Paisley, Darcie, Robert, Andrew, Steven, Isabella, Evelyn; brother James (Joan); sister Elaine (the late Earl) Burgess, sister-in-law Donna; Dan was also a special uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen, brother Harry and sister Ruth (Keith) Emon. Dan was a proud member of Evergreen Masonic Lodge, Lanark, Ontario. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family service was held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home. Donations in Dan's memory to the Carleton Place Hospital would be appreciated by the family. The family would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at the Carleton Place Hospital for their compassionate care during this time. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -