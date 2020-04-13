|
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at the Carleton Place Hospital on this 81st birthday, Friday, April 10, 2020. Dan is survived by his children Dale (Shelly) and Cindy (the late Ben) Tubman; grandchildren Danny (Tara), Alex (Derrick), Emma (Nick), Karlie, the late Sara, John (Amanda), Benji (Sophia); great-grandchildren Rya, Elsa, Paisley, Darcie, Robert, Andrew, Steven, Isabella, Evelyn; brother James (Joan); sister Elaine (the late Earl) Burgess, sister-in-law Donna; Dan was also a special uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen, brother Harry and sister Ruth (Keith) Emon. Dan was a proud member of Evergreen Masonic Lodge, Lanark, Ontario. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family service was held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home. Donations in Dan's memory to the Carleton Place Hospital would be appreciated by the family. The family would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at the Carleton Place Hospital for their compassionate care during this time. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 13, 2020