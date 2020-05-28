(Ottawa Valley Lumberman) Our family is saddened to announce the passing of Daniel Q. Smith, with family by his side, in the early hours of Monday, May 25, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Marshall). Dearly loved father of Chuck (Susan), Jane Levesque (Bob), Marty (Pat), Greg (Teisha) and Allison Erickson (Greg). Proud "Grandpa Dan" of Patrick Smith (Chelsea), Jillian Lacaprara (John), Sara Levesque (Chris Pichler), Laura Levesque, late Jonathan Smith, Ellen Smith (Darcy Linton), Michael Smith, Mary and Ted Smith, Ben and Alex Erickson. Great-grandfather of Bennett and Nathan Smith. Dear brother of Norene Ellsworth (Lee), Paul Smith (Helen) and John Smith (Linda). Predeceased by a sister, Betty Merhar. Special brother-in-law of Sandra Williams and Charles Marshall (Cathy). Fondly remembered by numerous extended family members and friends near and from afar. Dan will be remembered for his contribution to the lumber industry of Canada as well as his involvement in his local community. The family wish to thank the staff at Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital for their excellent care of Dan. Special thanks to Dr. Susanna McCarthy and Amanda for their dedication and compassion. Dan's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Though current conditions do not allow us to gather publicly, family and friends were invited to join us on their electronic devices as we webcast Dan's Funeral Liturgy live on Thursday evening, May 28th at 7 o'clock. Private interment took place in the family plot at the Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. Please take a moment to share your thoughts, condolences and memories with Dan's family through our website. In these times of isolation, it's comforting to know we are not alone in our grief. In memory of Dan, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health or to your favorite charity. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 28, 2020.