The family of the late Daniel Q. Smith wish to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to all who supported us in our bereavement. You made your presence feel very near as you offered your condolences with sympathy cards, phone calls, charitable donations, tributes, food, flowers, prayers and Mass offerings. Your many gestures of kindness continue to be a comfort in our time of sorrow. Thank you to the Pilon Family Funeral Home for their care and compassion during a difficult time. Warm regards, Donna Smith and Family



