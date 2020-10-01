Daniele ROBAZZA

It is with saddened hearts that the family of Daniele Secondo Robazza announces his passing in Carleton Place, Ontario on September 30, 2020. Born in Trevignano, Treviso, Italy, one of 12 children of Felice Robazza and Isabella Morandin, Daniele immigrated to Canada in 1951 and worked in the Kirkland Lake Gold Mines and later became an employee of the Adam's Iron Ore Mine. He married Assunta Berti in 1952 and had two children, Rita and Lino. Upon retirement, he and Assunta moved to Carleton Place to be close to their family. He was predeceased by his wife Assunta, his son Lino and son in law James Swanson. Left to mourn are his daughter, Rita (James) Swanson, and her sons Andrew, Daniel (Krista) and Mark (Kelly). He also leaves four great-grandchildren, Nicole, Julia, Megan and Ryan, who were very special to him. Funeral will be held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Parish in Carleton Place on Monday, October 5th at 11 a.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance may be restricted. (Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, face covering and social distancing are required at the church). Anyone wishing to make donation in Daniele's memory may donate to St. Mary's Parish, 28 Hawthorne Ave Carleton Place ON, K7C 3A9 or to Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation, 211 Lake Ave E. Carleton Place ON K7C 1J4. www.barkerfh.com