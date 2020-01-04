|
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on January 1, 2020 in his sleep at the age of 68. Danny is survived by his loving wife Nancy, children Chris (Melissa), Olga (John), Connie (Chris) and grandchildren Chris (Melissa), Daniel, Dominic, Jackson, and Emmy. Friends are invited to visit the family at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, from 11:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service in the chapel at 12:00 p.m. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers donations in Danny's memory to the Ruddy Shenkman Hospice Centre would be appreciated by the family. www.barkerfh.com