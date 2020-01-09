|
With heartfelt sadness we announce that Darlene, aged 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital early Saturday morning, December 21, 2019. Darlene Lyons Augustus, originally from Brampton Ontario, was a longtime resident of White Lake and more recently a resident of The Arnprior Villa. Dearly loved mother of Kevin and his wife Deborah of Cambridge. Darlene was predeceased by her husband, Joe in 2002 and their only daughter, Corinne Monette (late Ken) in 2019. Cherished and much loved grandmother of Tyler Augustus (Denise Meilleur), Jeff Augustus (Amanda Frazer) and Laura Matte (Darren). Precious great-grandmother of Jennifer Augustus, Mason & Lucy Augustus, and Kullinn and Melissa Meilleur. Darlene will also be sadly missed by her brother, Calvin Moodie and her sisters-in-law, Gennie, Effie and Marie, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered for her sense of humour and kindness by her friends at the White Lake Restaurant coffee club and the White Lake United Church. Special thanks to her sister-in-law Marie Scott for always being there, her good friend Suzanne Giroux for the care provided through her final days, and Reverend Ryan Kim for his ongoing spiritual guidance. We are grateful for the care from the staff at the Arnprior Villa, the Arnprior Hospital, and Dr. Jennifer Rivington. Darlene's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A service in celebration of Darlene's life will take place in the Spring of 2020. In memory, please consider a donation to White Lake United Church. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.