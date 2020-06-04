Darren David Daniel GREER
With heavy hearts we announce that Darren passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 26. Survived by his father David Greer, mother Joanne Greer (Dwight), grandmothers Gail Selkirk and Yvonne Greer, grandfathers Rob Little and Merville Riopelle and great-grandmother Sylvia Brunet. Predeceased by grandfather Danny Greer Sr. and aunt Brenda Greer. Much loved by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. If you knew Darren, you knew of his great passion for the outdoors and his love of "good" music. He was proud of his job at Harding-The Fireplace in Carp. Darren's final care has been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service took place Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Hillcrest Union Cemetery, Calabogie at 2:00 p.m. In memory of Darren, please consider a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
