Darwin Clifford SMITH
Darwin Smith of 1970 6th Line Belmont, Havelock, Peterborough County, Ontario passed away peacefully in the early hours of October 24, 2020, at the Campbellford Memorial Hospital. He was in his 79th year. Darwin was born in Gatchell, McKim Township, Sudbury District on May 9, 1942, raised in Perth, Ontario, then later settled in Havelock, Ontario, in 1967. He was the eldest son of the late Carson Edward Smith and Laura Marion (Mallette) Smith. Married November 1961 and in their 59th year together, Darwin is belovedly remembered by his wife Lynda (Stanzel) Smith. He is affectionately remembered by his son David, his wife Kimberly (Ellis) Smith and their daughters Rachel and Sarah; his son Michael and his sons Landon, Noland and Trey; his son Matthew, his wife Rosemary Toms-Smith and their children Madison and Jagger. Darwin is survived by his sisters Gail (Harold) Code and Lorna (Rick) Preston and by his brothers Gary (Mary-Anne) Smith and Donald "Donny" (Joan) Smith. He was predeceased by his eldest sister Elizabeth "Betty" Stoddart and, her first husband, Albert "Ab" Stoddart. Darwin is also survived by his sisters-in-law Dayna Rathwell, Brenda-June Lackey, Jackalyn (Tony) Noonan and Karmel (Bryan) Tysick and by his brothers-in-law Fred (Carol) Stanzel, Clinton (Sylvia) Stanzel and Gerald Bennett. He was predeceased by his sisters-in-law Patricia "Paddy" Ladouceur and Janice Bennett and by his brothers-in-law Louie Ladouceur, Ed Rathwell and Francis Lackey. Darwin is also warmly remembered by many nieces and nephews. At the age of 18, Darwin enlisted in the Canadian Army and served as a Guardsman for the Royal Canadian Infantry Corps from December 13, 1960 to September 9, 1963, and held the rank of Lance Corporal. He then served for a short term thereafter in the Canadian Army Militia. In 1973, Darwin began working for The Quaker Oats Company located in Peterborough, Ontario, and after 30 years of dedicated service, retired in 2003. In 1978, Darwin became a member of the Havelock Masonic Lodge #435 and achieved the status of Worshipful Master in 1993. He was later appointed Very Worshipful Master. Darwin also enjoyed weekly card games at the Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Seniors Club. Darwin was well-regarded for his genuine, kind nature. A jovial character who loved to laugh, he always had a good joke or story to tell. His witty quips stuck and we often catch ourselves now repeating them with a smile of admiration. His family was his passion and, this shone through his warm-hearted spirit that made everyone feel accepted and loved. Darwin felt blessed to be a grandfather and built a loving connection with his grandchildren, who have fond memories of Papa singing songs, reciting nursery rhymes, magically pulling coins from behind their ears and telling them imaginative tales about no-see-ums. As a robust man in his youth and when he was able into his later years, Darwin enjoyed the outdoors and had a great respect for nature; having taught his sons the art of hunting and the peace of fishing, his lessons are proudly passed on. Darwin had a strong and comforting presence, and the gentleness of his voice always had a way of making you feel at ease. Forever cherished, Darwin remains lovingly in our memory and will be greatly missed by friends and neighbours alike. As always, Husband, Dad, Papa, Brother, Friend...this is not good-bye, just TTFN (ta ta for now). Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 10, 2020.
