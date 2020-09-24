1/1
David Barnes
David passed away in Ottawa on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 81 years. He was predeceased by his parents Frederick and Amy (Davis) Barnes and his beloved wife, Theresa J. (Millington) Barnes. David was the loved and respected father of Michael (Annabelle Seow) and Sacha (Tony) VandeWevhe and grandfather of Emma Marie Barnes and Jack Cameron Ernest Barnes. He will be missed by his brother Ron (Belinda) Barnes, sister Kathryn Barnes and nephew Brad (Melissa) Barnes. David was a Metallurgical Engineer, he worked for many years in the mining regions in North Western Ontario. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service and interment will be held privately for the family. In remembrance of David, contributions to the Parrot Partners, 25 Industiral Ave, Carleton Place, K7C 3V7 or on the website at https://parrotpartners.org/get-involved/donations/ would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
