Peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Friday, April 24, 2020, in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of nearly 60 years to Anne (nee Smith). Loving father of Christine McCarthy (Tim), Claude (Colleen), Glenn (Cheryl) and Ingrid Thorp (Doug). Devoted grandpa to 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. David will be missed by his many friends, neighbours and his church community. A family graveside service will take place at Rosebank Cemetery. Donations in David's memory to Lochwinnoch Presbyterian Church or Renfrew Victoria Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 30, 2020