Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, after his courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 61. He was surrounded by the love of his family at Hospice Renfrew. Caring husband to Vivian and step-dad to Jake. Loving and proud father to Tara, Jenny (Leon), Fred (Ashley), Ashton and Connor. Former husband to Laura Caldwell and step-dad to Darren Caldwell. Former husband and lovingly remembered by Annette Nolan (Scott). Wonderful memories and traditions will live on through his grandchildren, Hunter, Griffin, Parker, Chase, Ryland, Mia and Cameron. Dearly loved brother of Cathy Underwood (Dale), Kevin, Cindy Bennett (Barry), Daryl (Shelley), Todd (Sandi) and Tamara Cuff (Steve). He will be forever missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends he had met throughout his life. David worked many long days and nights as a mechanic, carpenter and then a truck driver. He gave his whole heart to each relationship, and did his best to divide his time with everyone. He was passionate about his family, especially sharing camping trips, fishing adventures and snowmobile tours. He was known for and in high demand for his voice and guitar. There wasn't a gathering where a sing-song was not enjoyed. His voice will be heard and remembered in the many years to come. Dave also enjoyed cooking and baking. Many times he would reach out for the recipe for something he tried or remembered as a child, sure he could master it himself. There was always a story to tell, and endless conversations on the phone. The comfort of hearing familiar voices, being far from home in his later years. His quick-witted jokes, often at his own expense, made us all laugh, it was worth it to him to make others smile. At David's request, there will be no visitation, rather a private cremation. The family wishes to thank Dr. Buxton, the nurses and staff at Renfrew Victoria Hospital, and the wonderful volunteers, nurses and staff at Hospice Renfrew, for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hospice Renfrew would be greatly appreciated. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca