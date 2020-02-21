|
|
David lived a passionate life and will be missed by his children, Dan (Rosalba), Jodi (J) and Carlyanna (Mike), and his five grandchildren Matt (Meghan), Lindsay (Jordan), Jaxon, Mikanna and Braden. His 2 great-granddaughters, Averly and Addison, will also miss him deeply. He will be joining his mother and father, Agnes and Edgar and brother, John. David shared so much wisdom & love throughout his life and was dearly loved in return. With a Masters in Chemistry from the U of Guelph, David was the Head of Science at Bell High School in Nepean for most of his career. If you wanted to know about chemistry, physics, math, birds, plants, music, history (and more)...David was your man. David always brightened the mood in any room with his sense of humour and exuberance. He greatly enjoyed his bridge games at the Golden Age Activity Centre and other games that kept his mind sharp, including cribbage games with family members. David's positive attitude and good nature will be remembered fondly. We love you so much! A celebration of life will be held on May 23rd 2020 from 1 to 4 PM at The Barr Line Community Centre at 1766 Bar Line, Douglas, Ontario.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 21, 2020