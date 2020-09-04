1/1
David Jeffrey "Screwy" Gould
Unexpectedly at home on Monday, August 31, 2020 in his 61st year. Loving husband and best friend of Lisa (nee Roche). Cherished father of Elyse, Jeffrey (Kelsey) and Jesse (Rachel). Devoted "Grandpa Neigh" to Kaeli, Logan, Kase, Ash, Isla and the late Kegan Gould. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Pearl Gould. Dear brother of Isabel (late Wayne) Tanguay, Shirley (Larry) Gilchrist, Christine (Ken) Kennedy and Alice (Gary) Perkin. Dear son-in-law of Carolyn and the late Frank (Curly) Roche. David will be sadly missed by his extended family, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by his family.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 4, 2020.
