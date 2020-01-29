Home

Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
David John MITCHELL Obituary
(Retired Transport Driver-Petro Canada) With heavy hearts we announce that David passed away peacefully at the Kemptville and District Hospital on Sunday evening, January 26, 2020 following a lengthy illness. David John Mitchell of North Gower was 76 years of age. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Boyer). Dearly loved Dad of Kim Mitchell (Doug Stevens) of Arnprior and John Mitchell (Sue Giroux) of Orléans. Cherished and lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Kirstian Yank (Martin Desjardins), Candice Yank, Tyler Yank and Sarah Hodder (Jeremy) as well as his great-grandchildren: Ella Hodder, Jackson Desjardins, Cora Desjardins and Everett Stevens. Dear brother of Vern Mitchell (Diane), Ivan Mitchell (Debbie) and Beverly Merrin (Rob). Predeceased by his parents, Mason and Marion (nee Hicks) Mitchell as well as his brother, Walter Mitchell (Sharon). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. David's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation and tribute took place on Saturday, February 1, 2020. In memory of David, a donation to the Kemptville and District Hospital would be appreciated. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 29, 2020
