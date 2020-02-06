Home

David John WHITING

Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in his 60th year. David, loving husband of Naomi. Dearest son of the late Jack and Mabel Whiting. Devoted father to his cat Ivan. Step-father to Scott Sanderson. Cherished brother to Jaqui (Jose) Whiting-Ledezma, Brenda (Bill) Coulter, Jan (Roman) Whiting-Kuryluk, and Jon Whiting. David will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of David's Life will take place in the Spring. Cremation has taken place. Donations in memory of David can be made to a . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 6, 2020
