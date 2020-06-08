Passed away June 3, 2020 at home in Ottawa. David is predeceased by his father George, brother Steve, Uncle Cecil (Aunt Lillian), Uncle Breen and Aunt Eileen. He is survived by his mother Barb, sister Tonia, Aunt Heather, and nephew Quinn. He is also survived by his Uncle Bruce (June) Scott, and Uncle Edison (Pam) Duquette. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 8, 2020.