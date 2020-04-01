|
1944-2020 David Robert Peters passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 22,2020 at 76 years of age. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years Vivi Peters. He will be greatly missed by his mother Constance (Betty) Pearson and children John, Michael (Jen) and Lisa (Scot). Loving Grandfather to Sawyer, Griffin, James, Thomas and Matthew. Sadly missed by brothers William Pearson (Lee), Phillip Pearson (Amanda), the late John Pearson (Teresa), and sisters Jackie Logan (Ian) and Patti Salmond (Lorne). Born in Hamilton Ontario on March 3,1944. Dave worked in the construction industry for 30 years as a proud member of Local 95 Heat and Frost Insulators. In 1992 Dave and Vivi decided to redefine themselves by relocating to Carleton Place Ontario and start a new chapter in their life by opening a Tim Hortons. They continued successfully operating and growing their business for 28 years. Dave was an absolute one of a kind who always put family first. He will be remembered for his ambition and drive and with these qualities he was able to achieve anything he set his mind to. Funeral services to be announced at a later date at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Hamilton.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 1, 2020