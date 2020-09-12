David passed peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Predeceased by his parents William and Dorothy Sharp. Beloved father of Joanne (Steve) Lumsden and Laurie Sharp. Dear grandfather of Sydney and Jesse Lumsden. Cherished partner of Anne Reid. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Carleton Place on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please note, due to current provincial regulations regarding indoor funeral service gatherings, the church sanctuary may accommodate a 30% capacity to a maximum of 100 attendees. Interment will follow at Capital Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
(Prostate Cancer). https://www.cancer.ca/en/?region=on