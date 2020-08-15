1/1
David William "Bud" SPENCE
It is with great sadness that we announce Bud's passing at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Wednesday August 12th at the age of 71. Loving husband of the late Lilliece Spence. Cherished partner of Mary Colterman. Dear father of David, Bill, Tony (Tammy), Wayne (Marge) and step-father of Steven Corcoran (Cheryl) and Carol Downey (Steve). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the Colterman family. A private family graveside service will be held at Rosebank Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the DACA Centre 111 Flat Rd, Dacre ON, on Saturday, August 29th from 1-5 p.m. Donations in Bud's memory may be made to Hospice Renfrew. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 15, 2020.
