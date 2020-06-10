Suddenly at home on Monday, June 7, 2020. Loving wife of Al Smith. Proud and loving mother of Cody and Kelsi. Daughter of Mary and Gareth Brash. Dawn passed away peacefully in her sleep. She will be missed by many family members and friends. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private visitation will take place at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON. For those who wish, a donation to the frontline workers in a nursing home or hospital of your choice would be appreciated by the family.



