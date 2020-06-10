Dawne SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dawne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly at home on Monday, June 7, 2020. Loving wife of Al Smith. Proud and loving mother of Cody and Kelsi. Daughter of Mary and Gareth Brash. Dawn passed away peacefully in her sleep. She will be missed by many family members and friends. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private visitation will take place at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON. For those who wish, a donation to the frontline workers in a nursing home or hospital of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved