Dawson passed peacefully after a short illness at Renfrew Victoria Hospital in the early morning of September 17 at the age of 76, with family at his side. Son of the late Jack Stitt and May Desjardins. Survived by his loving wife Lynn (nee Roffey) and daughters Caryn (Scott) and Susan (Don), beloved granddaughters Kendra and Paige, along with sister Phyllis Hayley (late Bob), brother Ellard (late Fran), and sister Linda Piercy (Bill). He will also be missed by brother-in-law Ken Roffey (Sharon) and his many nieces and nephews. Dawson was predeceased by sister Meryle (late Ishmael), brother Eldon (late Lillis), brother Merton (late Mae), William (Emma), and Garey (Elaine). Dawson was an electrician by trade, and owned a small electrical contracting business in Arnprior for many years. Even after retirement, he was quick to lend a hand on any project, and always had many entertaining stories to tell to go along with it. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting, and will be missed by the members of the Capital Fish & Game Club. Dawson was also a former president of the Renfrew Kinsmen. Perhaps most of all, Dawson was a doting grandfather to Kendra and Paige, and they will miss their grandpa dearly. Visitation will be held at the Zohr Family Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E. Renfrew on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will take place at Thompsonhill Cemetery, Renfrew at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trinity St. Andrew's United Church of Renfrew, or a charity of your choice
. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com