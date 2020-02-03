Home

Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Peacefully at the Smiths Falls District Hospital on Saturday, February 01, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved son of the late Carl and Ruby Beulah. Cherished brother of Linda Beulah and Cheryl (Peter) Minaker. Dear uncle of Crystal and Michael. Fondly remembered by extended family and friends. Friends may pay their respects at Lannin Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 04, 2020 from 12:00pm till the time of the service in the Chapel at 2:00pm. Interment will follow at St. Matthews Cemetery in Spring. As expressions of sympathy donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 3, 2020
