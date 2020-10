Debbie Pilon

IT WAS WITH GREAT SORROW WHEN ON JUNE 30TH OUR FAMILY LOST A DEARLY LOVED ONE. WIFE, MOM, NANA, NURSE, FRIEND DEBBIE. OVER THE FOLLOWING DAYS WE GRIEVED BY SHARING OUR FONDEST MEMORIES WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS. THROUGH THESE STORIES A COMMON THEME KEPT POPPING UP - HER ABILITY TO BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER AND HER "READY"NESS FOR A GOOD LAUGH. IT WAS BECAUSE OF HER WE HAD OUR FAMILY'S ANNUAL THANKSGIVING HUNT AND CHRISTMAS TRIVIA OR THE MANY CARD GAME NIGHTS AND DRINKS BY THE POOL. WE'D LIKE TO THANK EVERYONE WHO CAME TOGETHER FOR US, THROUGH PRESENCE OR PHONE CALL ALL WAS SO DEEPLY APPRECIATED. YOUR WARM EMBRACES, THOUGHTFUL WORDS, SHARED TEARS AND COMFORTING FOOD WAS IN TYPICAL DEBBIE FASHION - SHARED TOGETHER. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO LIFTED OUR SPIRITS AND SHARED SOME BITTERSWEET LAUGHS. WITH MANY THANKS THE PILON FAMILY



