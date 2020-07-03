1/1
Deborah Jean "Debbie" PILON
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side. Debbie, cherished wife of Don. Loving daughter of the late Thomas and Irene Ready. Devoted mother to Sarah (Matt Yeatman) Pilon, and Kelsey Ready-Pilon. Loving nana to Charlie. Dear sister of Bob Ready and Anne Bothwell. Debbie will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends and family may call at the Lannin Funeral Home, Smiths Falls, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. A Memorial Service will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 8, at 10:00 A.M. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Lung Association or the Smiths Falls Horticultural Society in memory of Debbie would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.lannin.ca&d=DwICaQ&c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&r=c4C2g5Tmfwf1tDzh7L_Hx1HWbg4xXdCceS9ZSQuNnsQ&m=vL7c97ze-2Og5EdA8Ri9eNUJc33NSLsLakxa3k-XTMg&s=nSq5uh9Tz-jk_mUbe_cxfPrG8aiOxtZkrDOClKlIAfo&e=


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
