Denise passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 54. Loving wife of Randy Bennett. A caring mother of John Lawrence Tanner, and step-mother of Ryan and Becky Bennett. She is survived by her mother Ruth (nee Bullis) Dupuis and is predeceased by her father Jimmy Dupuis. She is also predeceased by her grandparents Lawrence and Irene (nee Chance) Bullis and Kenneth and Pansy (nee Bedore) Dupuis. She will be remembered by her brother Steven Dupuis and Steven's children Tristan, Sarah, Paige and James, as well as her other brother Douglas Dupuis (Cheryl White) and their children Darren and Caitlyn. Denise will be fondly remembered by many extended family and friends in the Perth, Smiths Falls and surrounding communities.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 15, 2020