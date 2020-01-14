Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise McNEIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Diane McNEIL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
With sadness we announce that Denise passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was almost 77. Beloved wife of the late Willis McNeil. Dearly loved mother of Bill (Beata Nita) of Ottawa; Deanna Abbott-McNeil (Kris) of Kingston; Christopher (Suzana) of Arnprior and Matthew (Anna) of Ottawa. Cherished "Nana" of Bethany, Rachel, Maya, Iliana and Rowan. Dear sister of Robert, Paul, Daniel, Helen, Louise, Lucille and Irene. Daughter of the late Donald and Marcelle (nee Leblanc) Henderson and stepdaughter of the late Matilda Henderson. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Denise's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday morning from 9:45 to 10:45 and where a Funeral Service will be conducted in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 o'clock. Interment Albert Street Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Denise, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -