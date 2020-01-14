|
|
With sadness we announce that Denise passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was almost 77. Beloved wife of the late Willis McNeil. Dearly loved mother of Bill (Beata Nita) of Ottawa; Deanna Abbott-McNeil (Kris) of Kingston; Christopher (Suzana) of Arnprior and Matthew (Anna) of Ottawa. Cherished "Nana" of Bethany, Rachel, Maya, Iliana and Rowan. Dear sister of Robert, Paul, Daniel, Helen, Louise, Lucille and Irene. Daughter of the late Donald and Marcelle (nee Leblanc) Henderson and stepdaughter of the late Matilda Henderson. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Denise's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday morning from 9:45 to 10:45 and where a Funeral Service will be conducted in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 o'clock. Interment Albert Street Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Denise, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 14, 2020