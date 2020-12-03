1/
Dennis Carriere
Carriere, Dennis It is with great sorrow, the Carriere family announce the passing of a dear father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Dennis Carriere entered into rest at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in his 69th year. Dennis was the loving husband of Cathy (Rouse), the devoted father of Alyssa and step father of Corey and Chris Guerin and Chris' spouse Breanna Bleau, whom he considered like a daughter. Dennis was the proud grandfather to his beautiful granddaughter Sophie. He is survived by his sister Donna Imeson (David), his brother Jack Norris (Kelly) and is predeceased by his parents Gerald and Ruth (Cotnam), his stepfather Gilbert Norris and his brother Jim Carriere. Dennis will be greatly missed by his brother-in-law Dan Russell, and his many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. The entire family would like to extend their appreciation for all of the compassionate care they received from all of the nurses, PSW's and medical staff with Bayshore. Because of the care and concern you showed to Dennis, we were able to carry out his wishes to remain at home. As per his wishes, there will be no visitation or service. If desired, memorial contributions may be made LAWS.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Dec. 3, 2020.
