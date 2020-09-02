Dennis passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving father of Stanley (Vicki) Preece and grandfather of Alex and Christopher. Survived by sisters Diane Jackson of Perth, Pearl (Andre) Arsenault of PEI and brother Douglas (Donna) Preece of Smiths Falls. Predeceased by his parents Stanley and Kay Preece, sister Gloria Wynn and brothers Donald and Allen Preece. Sadly missed by his best friend Joyice (Robert) Ayres of Jasper. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Private family services will be held at a later date.