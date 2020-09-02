1/1
Dennis John PREECE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving father of Stanley (Vicki) Preece and grandfather of Alex and Christopher. Survived by sisters Diane Jackson of Perth, Pearl (Andre) Arsenault of PEI and brother Douglas (Donna) Preece of Smiths Falls. Predeceased by his parents Stanley and Kay Preece, sister Gloria Wynn and brothers Donald and Allen Preece. Sadly missed by his best friend Joyice (Robert) Ayres of Jasper. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Private family services will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved