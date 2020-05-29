Dennis passed peacefully away at Rosebridge Manor on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Predeceased by his wife Alice Mildred (nee Morrow). Loving father of Heather (Jack) Ferguson, Lisa (Fred) Schonauer and Billy Cooper. Dear grandfather of Harold and Emily Schonauer and Kristine Cooper. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Jeanetta Cooper, and by his brother Ray (Cheryl) Cooper. A celebration of Dennis' life will be held when the restrictions are lifted. In memory of Dennis, contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 29, 2020.