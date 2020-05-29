Dennis Wayne Cooper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis passed peacefully away at Rosebridge Manor on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Predeceased by his wife Alice Mildred (nee Morrow). Loving father of Heather (Jack) Ferguson, Lisa (Fred) Schonauer and Billy Cooper. Dear grandfather of Harold and Emily Schonauer and Kristine Cooper. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Jeanetta Cooper, and by his brother Ray (Cheryl) Cooper. A celebration of Dennis' life will be held when the restrictions are lifted. In memory of Dennis, contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved