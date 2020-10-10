1/1
Dennis WEBB
Dennis passed away peacefully at the Carleton Place District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of over 62 years and best friend of the late Jane Webb. Loving and devoted father of Randy (Angelita) Webb and Mary-Ann (Mark) Bell. Cherished grandfather of Cory, Jennifer, Justin, Jonathan, Emma, Connor, Duncan, Heather and Joshua, and great-grandfather of Jude and Noah. He will be fondly remembered by his siblings Ron (Nancy), Lynda, David and Paul as well as his nieces, nephews and extended family. In following Dennis' wishes, there will be a private gathering for the family at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 10, 2020.
