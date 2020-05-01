Derek Levesque
Levesque, Derek Former Owner of Ballygiblin's Restaurant, Carleton Place Quietly in his sleep, in Lanark on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at the age of 47. Proud father of Brenna and Callum. Dear son and roommate of Marilyn. Predeceased by his father Brian. Caring brother of Kevin and Vicki. Derek will be missed by his niece Kaylee and his nephews Jackson, Desmond, Elliott and Nathan. Cherished grandson of Dorothy. He will also be missed by Erin, his many friends and extended family. A gathering to celebrate Derek's life will take place at a later date. For those who wish, a donation to Autism Ontario, Ottawa Chapter or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in the care of the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place (613) 257-3113. www.barkerfh.com "May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back".

Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
0 entries
