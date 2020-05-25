Desmond KELLY
August 28, 1931- May 18, 2020 It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Des Kelly on May 18, 2020 peacefully at the Carleton Place District Hospital. Des was a salesman in Montreal for forty years before his retirement. He was also a gentlemen farmer on a beautiful property outside of Huntingdon, and spent many winters with Mom perfecting their golf games in Florida. He was also very active in the Grace Dart Hospital Foundation. After retirement, they moved to Carleton Place where they enjoyed playing golf at the Mississippi Golf Club and volunteer work for the Auxiliary of the Carleton Place District Hospital. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years Noreen and his loving children Karen (John) of Mississauga and John (Janet) of Montreal, grandchildren Kevin, Ryan, Shannon, Jaclyn , Daniel and great-grandchildren Addison and Nathan. He is survived by his sister Myrtle and predeceased by his sister Jean and his brothers Paul, Brian and Tom. Dad will always be remembered for his jovial nature and positive attitude towards everything. He absolutely adored his family and was always ready for a game of cards. He was easily met and not soon forgotten. Our deepest gratitude to the wonderful caring nurses at Carleton Place Hospital and Dr. Janice Gray for taking such good care of Dad. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place, Ontario. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. In memoriam, donations may be made to the Carleton Place District Hospital Foundation. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 25, 2020.
