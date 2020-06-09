Devon NIKO
NIKO, Devon (nee Grandmaison) With broken hearts, the family announces that Devon passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 while waiting patiently for a much needed liver transplant. He was 53. He has gone on to join his loving mother, Gaëtanne whom he missed very much. She predeceased him March 3, 2010. Devon is survived by his father, Marcel Grandmaison as well as his sister, Nathalie Farmer (and her husband, Neil) and their children: Vanessa, Jack and Alexa, all of Braeside. He was the very special nephew of René Grandmaison (Gisèle Poulin) of Chelmsford; Richard Grandmaison (Diane) of Ottawa of Ronald Quesnel (Denise) of Guelph. Predeceased by his Aunt Jeanne Hewlett (Rex of Baie Verte); Uncle René Quesnel (Lois of Chatham); Aunt Jeannette Marcotte (Ron of Azilda) and Aunt Rolande Barsalou (late Jean-Marie). Also survived and lovingly remembered by his many cousins and wonderful friends from around the world. Devon had a heart of gold. His passion for his family, his music and his cat, Corazon, shined brightly throughout his life. He was open and honest and he cared about all people. He will be missed. Devon's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A small family service will be streamed online on Monday June 15th, beginning at 7 p.m. (EST). Interment Malloch Road Cemetery. In memory of Devon, please sign your donor card or consider making a donation to The Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre. Either one could save a life. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
