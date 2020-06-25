Devon Niko

We would like to express our sincere thanks to Andre, Gina, and Phil Pilon for assisting us in planning Devon's beautiful final farewell. Andre, your personal touch throughout Devon's service and burial brought us all such comfort In our time of sorrow. To Shawn Fridgen, we are grateful for the amazing memorial photo and music DVD you created, we shall cherish it always. To everyone who took the time to send their condolences, post on social media and countless meals over the past week, we say thank you. Devon would have been humbled by the outpouring of love shown to him and our family. We would like to also mention our gratitude to the staff of Arnprior District Memorial Hospital over the past two years, Dr. Cathy Greenough, as well as Dr. Carl Bertrand and Dr. Thomas Shaw-Stiffel, who were all instrumental in assisting Devon on his journey towards getting onto the transplant list. He has left a very large void in our family's close knit circle but we have found comfort and peace knowing he is soaring high above us alongside our sweet angel Gaëtanne. Please in memory of Devon, consider signing your donar cards today. Sincerely, Marcel, Nathalie, Neil, Vanessa, Jack and Alexa



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store