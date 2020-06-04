(67 years old) With great sadness the family announces that Diana Caldwell of Smiths Falls passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, at the Kingston General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Abram and Evelyn (nee Roberts) Friesen. Diana was loved and cherished by many people including: her husband John Caldwell, her sons Steve Caldwell (Sharon-Ann) and Greg Caldwell; her grandchildren Samantha and Jake; her siblings Nancy O'Donnell, Allan Friesen; and close friend Pauline Belanger. A private celebration of life will be held with family and close friends in summer 2020.



