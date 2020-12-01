Diane passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus on November 28, 2020 at the age of 84. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, William Haig for over 58 years. Loved mother of Andrew of Ottawa, Ont., Dale (Ruby) of Powell River, BC and Sheryl (Kim) of Shelby, North Carolina. Diane is predeceased by her sister Cathy Andress and her brother Dennis Hase (late Marian Hase). She is also predeceased by brother-in-law Milton Haig of Campbellford, and her sisters-in-law Helen Murray (late Watson Murray) and Harriet Watson (late Don Watson) of Campbellford. Diane will be fondly remembered by her brother-in-law Bill Andress of Smith's Falls, her sister-in-law Ruth Haig of Campbellford, her nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Special thanks to all the medical staff at the Civic Campus who provided exceptional care.