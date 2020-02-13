|
Suddenly at home with her husband by her side on Friday February 7, 2020 at the age of 68. Loving wife of Ed Lapicki for 33 years. Loving mother of Melissa (Ed Mostert) Dear grandma of Aleta and Heleana. Loving sister of Doreen Charmichael (late Don), Jeannette (Richard Charette). Dear sister in law of George Wlodarczyk. Diane will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church, Renfrew on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. Spring interment St. Francs Xavier Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 13, 2020