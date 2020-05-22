Dianne Burgess
Burgess, Dianne (nee Black) It is with great sadness that the family of Dianne Burgess announces her passing at the Carleton Place Hospital, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 73 years. Dianne will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 52 years, Nick and her children, Tim (Sandi), Tracy (Bruce), Trevor (Karen). Dianne will also be sadly missed by her ten grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, by her sister, Heather (John) Morgan, and Ron (Robin) Black. Dianne was predeceased by her parents, Clifton Joseph Ira Black and Muriel Mary (Jackson) Black, and her brother Morley Black. The Burgess family would like to thank Dr. Maria Bastin- Millar and the many nurses who provided outstanding care for Dianne. A family graveside service for Dianne will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Dianne to the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
