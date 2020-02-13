Home

Dianne Judith DORION

Peacefully at the Kemptville District Hospital on Sunday February 2, 2020, Dianne Dorion, age 75 of Kemptville. Beloved wife of Fred. Loving Mom of Ian and Steven. Predeceased by her parents Lois (née Pollock) & Lloyd Woodland. Cherished sister of John (Paula) Woodland and Stuart (late Susan) Woodland. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. At Dianne's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private graveside committal service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dianne may be made to the Kemptville District Hospital or the . Arrangements entrusted to the Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain (613-989-3836) Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 13, 2020
