Jim passed away at his Carleton Place home on January 2, 2020. Jim savoured every moment of his 92 years. We are bereft. He died surrounded by our love. Jim and his beloved wife Eleanor Jean (née Waugh) celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on January 1st. His five children: Eleanor Maria (Harald Stover), Violet Amy (Charles French), Matina Louise (Robert Edwards), Leonidas Jim, and Clifford Constantino (Cathy Charos) are grateful for special time with him, especially in these last months. His ten beloved grandchildren are a great legacy to him: Andreas and Sophia Stover; Alexander, Joseph, and Thomas French; Emmanuelle, Olivia, and Samuel Edwards; Nicholas Tait Antonakos; and, Dimitrios Antonakos. Jim was born in Amykles, Greece on July 17, 1928 and emigrated to Canada in 1956. Son of the late Leonidas and Maria (Pavlounis) and stepson of the late Stamata (Labropolous). Predeceased by brothers Constantinos, Marinos, and Nicholas and sisters Maria Kalimeris and Toula Donoukos. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7th at 11:30 a.m. at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1315 Prince of Wales Drive, Ottawa with funeral service to follow immediately at 12:30 p.m. Protopresbyter Father Alex Michalopulos officiating. Private internment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations welcome to MitoCanada.ca, Ausome Ottawa, the Hellenic Community of Ottawa, or a charity of your choosing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home & Chapel www.barkerfh.com