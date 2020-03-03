|
|
In loving memory of our wonderful husband, dad and papa. If tears could build a stairway, And memories were a lane, We would walk right up to heaven, And bring you back again. No farewell words were spoken, No time to say goodbye, You were gone before we knew it, And only God knows why. Our hearts still ache in sadness, And secret tears still flow, What it meant to lose you, No one can ever know. But now we know you want us, To mourn for you no more, To remember all the happy times, Life still has much in store. Since you'll never be forgotten, We pledge to you today, A hallowed place within our hearts, Is where you'll always stay. - Sadly missed and forever loved Patricia, Jerry and Carol, Gay and Bob, Bruce and Debbie, Barbara and Wilford, Colleen and Heinz Grandkids and Great-grandchild
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 3, 2020