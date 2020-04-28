|
On April 22, Don said goodbye to his loving wife Blanche (nee Pardy) of 65 years, and children, Bruce Batstone (and Daphne Butt, Fall River NS), Dean Batstone (Renfrew ON) and Sandra Sheedy (nee Batstone, and Andrew Sheedy, Stittsville ON). His beloved grandchildren, Erin, Jordan, Leah, Christopher and Madeleine, will always remember their Poppy's love of, and dedication to family, his respect for the land and nature, and the importance of working hard. Grandad has promised them he will continue, as he did throughout his long and happy life, that . . . He will soar with the osprey.... Swim with the otter.... Sing with the robin.... Run with deer in verdant woods.... He will dance with sun rays on water.... And in moon beams ... He will go on forever... Donald will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family extends thanks to the physicians and nurses at Carleton Place hospital who cared for him in his last days. Special thanks to Dr. William Potvin who was Donald's trusted Doctor for many years. Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated and caring staff at Carleton Place Terrace who embraced our father and lovingly cared for him, especially during these past weeks when family was unable to be with him due to COVID-19 restrictions. Donald did not wish to have a funeral. Once pandemic restrictions are lifted, the family will gather to celebrate his life in traditional East Coast kitchen party style. Donald was an empathetic and generous man who donated regularly to many charities. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Carleton Place Hospital, or . "A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way." George Webster Douglas www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 28, 2020