Donald E. STEELE
Don passed away peacefully, in hospital, Smiths Falls on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Helen Steele. Loved and respected father of Dale (Karen), Mark (Christina), Dawn, and the late Paul Steele. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Curtis, Darcy, Shane (Katrina), Melissa (Pete), Ryan (Angie), Tyler (Ashley), Kiana and Connor and many great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Dear brother of Ted (Dawn), Ron (Laurie), Ken, Terry (Marion) and the late Joyce and Larry Minshull. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his extended family, many nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. In memory of Don, contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Private family services will be held at a later date.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 16, 2020.
