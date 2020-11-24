Dr. Donald Frederick Page Peacefully at the Ruddy Shenkman Hospice on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by his life partner Jean Purcell. He is survived locally by his children Jacqueline (Randy) Stanzel, Shannon (Barb) Purcell, and Kerri Purcell. Sadly missed by his nephews Brian Page (Joanne Sanson Page) of Toronto, Steven Page of California, and his niece Sharon Ames (Tim Ames) of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Cliff (Cheryl) Stoddard. Dear grandfather of Danielle (Jonathan), Cole, Cameron, Connor, Derrek (Ashley), Ian, Corrie (Lance) Matthew, and Nicholas. Fondly remembered by his great grandchildren Avery, Anthony, Abigail, Isaac, Taylor and Ellie. Dearly missed by his friends Lynne Hurd, Elizabeth Ells, John Carley, Bill Dobson, Wray Jacques, Micheline Hamel, and his former wife Enid Page. As per Don's wishes Aquamation has taken place. A celebration of Don's life will take place on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm at the Royal Canadian Legion, Smiths Falls. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Ruddy Shenkman Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
. Provincial Covid-19 restrictions require the wearing of masks inside the funeral home and the Royal Canadian Legion. Social distancing is required by those not from the same household, and the number of attendees may be limited due to capacity restrictions.