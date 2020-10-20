1/1
Donald Henry "Don" Eckford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With sadness the family announces that Donald Henry "Don" Eckford passed away suddenly at his home the Arnprior Villa, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (Munro) Eckford (2013). Proud and loving father of Steven Eckford, Valerie Levesque (late Ken), Jill Butt (Wayne) and Robin Brown (Jeff). Cherished grandfather of Quentin (Tricia), Lance (Sarah), Jennie (Eric), Brett (Samantha), Jamie and Emily (Kris) and great-grandfather of five. Predeceased by parents Glen and Mildred (Fulton) Eckford and sister Joy Eckford. Don's final care has been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home, 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. A graveside service will be held at the Arnprior Albert Street Cemetery at a later date. In memory of Don, a donation may be made to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation or to the Grove Redevelopment Fund. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyce Funeral Home
138 Daniel Street
Arnprior, ON K7S 2L3
(613) 623-2538
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved