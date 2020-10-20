With sadness the family announces that Donald Henry "Don" Eckford passed away suddenly at his home the Arnprior Villa, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (Munro) Eckford (2013). Proud and loving father of Steven Eckford, Valerie Levesque (late Ken), Jill Butt (Wayne) and Robin Brown (Jeff). Cherished grandfather of Quentin (Tricia), Lance (Sarah), Jennie (Eric), Brett (Samantha), Jamie and Emily (Kris) and great-grandfather of five. Predeceased by parents Glen and Mildred (Fulton) Eckford and sister Joy Eckford. Don's final care has been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home, 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. A graveside service will be held at the Arnprior Albert Street Cemetery at a later date. In memory of Don, a donation may be made to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation or to the Grove Redevelopment Fund. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca