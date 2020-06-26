On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the age of 79, Donald Henry Gilmore entered the Presence of the Lord. He is predeceased by his children: Jamie, Lori-Ann, and Robbie. Also, his parents: Humphrey and Alice, as well as nine brothers and sisters. He is lovingly and fondly remembered by his wife and life partner, Joanne (Parent), and his two sons, Dean and Donnie. As well as his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There was a private graveside service held at North Horton Cemetery, on Friday June 26, 2020. In Donnie's honour, donations can be made to The Little Brown Church, a place that was very near and dear to his heart. Tributes, Condolences and Donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 26, 2020.