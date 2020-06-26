Donald Henry Gilmore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the age of 79, Donald Henry Gilmore entered the Presence of the Lord. He is predeceased by his children: Jamie, Lori-Ann, and Robbie. Also, his parents: Humphrey and Alice, as well as nine brothers and sisters. He is lovingly and fondly remembered by his wife and life partner, Joanne (Parent), and his two sons, Dean and Donnie. As well as his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There was a private graveside service held at North Horton Cemetery, on Friday June 26, 2020. In Donnie's honour, donations can be made to The Little Brown Church, a place that was very near and dear to his heart. Tributes, Condolences and Donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved