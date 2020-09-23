1/1
Donald James SMITH
1937-10-24 - 2020-09-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Don Smith is deeply saddened to announce his sudden but peaceful passing at the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather; dedicated professor and Ontario Land Surveyor; avid volunteer, Mason and Shriner; passionate outdoorsman, gardener, geocacher and stargazer. Predeceased by his parents Robert "Bob" Smith and Rachel "May" (Murphy), sister Helen (Challand) and grandson Cameron Wood. He leaves to mourn his devoted spouse of 58 years, Louise (nee Nightingale). Beloved father to Leslie (Mark) Peer, Jason (Andie), Jillian (Bradley) Wood and Andrea Ann (John Soucie) and dear Poppa to Garrett, Daniel, Joel, Sydney and Lia. Don and Louise were pleased to call Perth home after leaving South Porcupine and the north after 55 years and moving to be closer to family in the area. The family wishes to thank Dr. Cunniffe and the staff at the Perth & Smith Falls District Hospital for their comfort and care. In remembrance of Don and in lieu of flowers, contributions to The Shriners Hospital for Children in Notre-Dame-de-Grace, Montreal, Quebec would be appreciated. A private family service to celebrate Don's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved