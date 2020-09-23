The family of Don Smith is deeply saddened to announce his sudden but peaceful passing at the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather; dedicated professor and Ontario Land Surveyor; avid volunteer, Mason and Shriner; passionate outdoorsman, gardener, geocacher and stargazer. Predeceased by his parents Robert "Bob" Smith and Rachel "May" (Murphy), sister Helen (Challand) and grandson Cameron Wood. He leaves to mourn his devoted spouse of 58 years, Louise (nee Nightingale). Beloved father to Leslie (Mark) Peer, Jason (Andie), Jillian (Bradley) Wood and Andrea Ann (John Soucie) and dear Poppa to Garrett, Daniel, Joel, Sydney and Lia. Don and Louise were pleased to call Perth home after leaving South Porcupine and the north after 55 years and moving to be closer to family in the area. The family wishes to thank Dr. Cunniffe and the staff at the Perth & Smith Falls District Hospital for their comfort and care. In remembrance of Don and in lieu of flowers, contributions to The Shriners Hospital for Children in Notre-Dame-de-Grace, Montreal, Quebec would be appreciated. A private family service to celebrate Don's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.