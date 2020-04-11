Home

Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
Donald John "DJ" CARRUTHERS

Donald John "DJ" CARRUTHERS Obituary
Don passed away peacefully at the Almonte Country Haven April 8, 2020, at the age of 95. Son of the late John and Hattie Carruthers. Predeceased by wife Mary, infant daughter Gail, son Mark, brothers Mack and Earl and sister Sybil. He will be deeply missed by his children Glen (Starlene), Guy (Dawn), Faye (Mike) and Joan (Scott), his 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and dear friend Edna McNeely. The family would like to thank the staff at Almonte Country Haven for their compassionate care and support. A celebration of life will be scheduled and held at a later date. In his memory, please consider a donation to the Ashton United Church, Kidney Foundation or . Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 11, 2020
